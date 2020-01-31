L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center
Friday, 31 January 2020 () All-Star forward Paul George narrated a two-minute video tribute to Kobe Bryant before the Los Angeles Clippers faced the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. It was the first basketball game at Staples Center since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death With the city of Los Angeles still mourning the Lakers star's death, the NBA has decided to postpone Tuesday night's game at Staples Center. NBA, via statement Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter...