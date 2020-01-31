L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

All-Star forward Paul George narrated a two-minute video tribute to Kobe Bryant before the Los Angeles Clippers faced the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. It was the first basketball game at Staples Center since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. 👓 View full article



