Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center

L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
All-Star forward Paul George narrated a two-minute video tribute to Kobe Bryant before the Los Angeles Clippers faced the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. It was the first basketball game at Staples Center since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death

Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death 01:19

 Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death With the city of Los Angeles still mourning the Lakers star's death, the NBA has decided to postpone Tuesday night's game at Staples Center. NBA, via statement Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lakers To Play First Game Since Death Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Lakers To Play First Game Since Death Of Kobe Bryant

The Lakers will play the Portland Trailblazers tonight at Staples Center. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:32Published

Jonah Hill facing 'disbelief, sadness and joy' as he remembers Kobe Bryant and late brother [Video]Jonah Hill facing 'disbelief, sadness and joy' as he remembers Kobe Bryant and late brother

Jonah Hill is paying tribute to his "hero" Kobe Bryant by revisiting a heartfelt exchange between the star and his late brother.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kings pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant in first game at Staples Center since helicopter crash

It was the first game played at Staples Center since Kobe's death
CBS Sports

George narrates video tribute to Bryant before Clippers game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star forward Paul George narrated a 2-minute video tribute to Kobe Bryant before the Los Angeles Clippers faced the Sacramento Kings on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center | CBC Sports https://t.co/aAVRUxzwwL 5 hours ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center… https://t.co/pNGkiDJLMP 6 hours ago

Canada24News

Canada24News L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center… https://t.co/to0ZMWf6vS 10 hours ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center - National Basketbal… https://t.co/eTtLT9oOTk 10 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center… https://t.co/05728spDfw 10 hours ago

Sage_Jahncke

Sage Jahncke LA Lakers: L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center https://t.co/Q6K87mBSHe #Lakers 10 hours ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes L.A. native Paul George narrates tribute to Kobe Bryant in 1st NBA game back at Staples Center | CBC Sports https://t.co/qfmHtFdA0V 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.