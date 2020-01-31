Fans attending first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant's death will receive No. 8 and No. 24 shirts

Lakers-Clippers Game Postponed Following Kobe Bryant's Death With the city of Los Angeles still mourning the Lakers star's death, the NBA has decided to postpone Tuesday night's game at Staples Center. NBA, via statement Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter...
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their first game Friday since the death of legendary player Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash this past weekend which also claimed the lives of eight others, including..