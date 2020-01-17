Global  

Shaun Wane: Former Wigan boss to replace Wayne Bennett as new England coach

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Former Wigan boss Shaun Wane is set to leave his Scottish Rugby Union role to replace Wayne Bennett as new England rugby league coach.
