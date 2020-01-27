Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Virat Kohli: Kobe Bryant's death put life in perspective for me

Virat Kohli: Kobe Bryant's death put life in perspective for me

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
*Hamilton:* India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash has impacted his outlook towards life, which he feels, is sometimes taken for granted in pursuit of control over the future. Bryant, a two-time Olympic gold-medallist and one of the most decorated basketball players of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family [Video]Kobe Bryant Memorial Outside of Staples Center Being Taken Down with Some Items Going to His Family

A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:25Published

LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant LeBron James recently took to Instagram to share a close-up look at his new tattoo. The fresh ink is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died on Jan...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant’s death put life in perspective for me: Virat Kohli

The NBA legend’s death in a helicopter crash makes one realise that nothing can be more important than enjoying every moment of existence, says the India...
Hindu Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS Sports

Planters pauses Mr. Peanut funeral campaign after Kobe Bryant's death

Planters paused its ad campaign about Mr. Peanut's "death" after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday. AdAge...
Mashable Also reported by •USATODAY.comtalkSPORTNews24

Tweets about this

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com "It was heartbreaking .. grew up watching Kobe Bryant": Virat Kohli #KobeBraynt #ViratKohli https://t.co/UX4rpe43bo 7 minutes ago

Sufi79109

SUFI RT @IExpressSports: Kohli, who said he grew up watching #KobeBryant in action in the NBA, said the legend's death last month was a reminder… 24 minutes ago

mykebou

Michael V. Bolgent Kobe Bryant’s death put life in perspective for me, says Virat Kohli https://t.co/CLXJYris0B 27 minutes ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports Kohli, who said he grew up watching #KobeBryant in action in the NBA, said the legend's death last month was a remi… https://t.co/4QD9Js9FgX 31 minutes ago

ShaikWali14

🇳​🇴​ 🇨​🇦​🇦​ ,🇳​🇷​🇨​, 🇳​🇵​🇷​. RT @timesnowsports: Kobe Bryant's death has put things in perspective for me massively: Virat Kohli READ: https://t.co/M4zx9xKQkj https://… 32 minutes ago

ShaikWali14

🇳​🇴​ 🇨​🇦​🇦​ ,🇳​🇷​🇨​, 🇳​🇵​🇷​. RT @scroll_in: Virat Kohli talks about the impact Kobe Bryant's death had on him https://t.co/lnSSUCgL32 (via @thefield_in32 minutes ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Kobe Bryant’s death put life in perspective for me, says Virat Kohli https://t.co/OU5i6y7Rmj https://t.co/HlxauLQEMA 35 minutes ago

vincentmenezes

Vincent Menezes RT @ani_digital: Kobe Bryant's demise has put everything in perspective for me: Virat Kohli Read @ANI story | https://t.co/LAjHWBpWSQ http… 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.