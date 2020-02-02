Global  

Rugby: Eddie Jones mocked by fellow Aussie Matt Williams after England rugby slide continues

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Rugby: Eddie Jones mocked by fellow Aussie Matt Williams after England rugby slide continuesEngland coach Eddie Jones has been ridiculed by a fellow Aussie after the shock Six Nations defeat in Paris.Former Waratahs and Scotland coach Matt Williams mocked Jones for his comments before the match, saying his arrogance...
News video: Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover'

Eddie Jones: England's Six Nations defeat to France 'not a World Cup hangover' 00:44

 Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24...

'A calm head' - Jones' big call at 9 [Video]'A calm head' - Jones' big call at 9

Willi Heinz has replaced scrum-half Ben Youngs in the England side to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday as Eddie Jones looks for 'more control'.

Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23 [Video]Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23

England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23. Jones has made several changes to the starting..

Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six Nations

Live rugby updates: Scotland v England, Six NationsAll the action as Scotland and England clash in the Six Nations. ‌ England coach Eddie Jones has been ridiculed by a fellow Aussie after the shock Six Nations...
Eddie Jones ‘picks best 23’ as revamped England look for response in Scotland

England will attempt to rescue their Guinness Six Nations title quest with a revamped team after Eddie Jones made five changes to the starting XV for...
