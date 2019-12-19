National Signing Day 2020: Four-star DB Avantae Williams spurns Florida, commits to Miami

LSU Recruiting HQ 🐯 RT @BillyEmbody: New: Five-star Jordan Burch opts to stick with South Carolina. Ed Orgeron and #LSU hosted him for an unofficial visit last… 1 minute ago

Billy Embody New: Five-star Jordan Burch opts to stick with South Carolina. Ed Orgeron and #LSU hosted him for an unofficial vis… https://t.co/bA9oo3hyYn 14 minutes ago

Gregory Goodell RT @RyanCallahan247: #Tennessee has announced that four-star ATH @beckwith2_ officially has signed with the #Vols: (FREE) https://t.co/3GrL… 19 minutes ago

Fidias Cuarezma RT @AlligatorArmy: National Signing Day 2020: Four-star safety Avante Williams commits to Miami over Florida. https://t.co/aiUSUEuVxn https… 23 minutes ago

[email protected] RT @insidetroy: We have updated our #USC Class Layout for National Signing Day. Just one name added, four-star TE Jack Yary. We will update… 29 minutes ago

Cary Clark RT @steventyler_15: Four-star offensive center Sedrick Van Pran sticks with the Georgia Bulldogs. He visited Florida last weekend and #Alab… 29 minutes ago

VCStar CollegeSports National Signing Day: Four-star recruit Cameron Martinez caps off top-10 recruiting class https://t.co/51QNQeVyCX 36 minutes ago