UFC 247 RESULTS: Jon Jones retains again Dominick Reyes with questionable scorecards, Valentina Shevchenko retains Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

UFC 247 went down from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday night and featured a blockbuster double main event. Two of the best mixed martial artists in the world performed at UFC 247 as Valentina Shevchenko defended her women’s flyweight title and Jon Jones put his light-heavyweight title on the line. Let’s get […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Best of UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes The best photos from UFC 247, which is headlined by Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago



UFC 247 play-by-play and live results Live play-by-play and official results from UFC 247 in Houston with Jones vs. Reyes and Shevchenko vs. Chookagian title fights.

USATODAY.com 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this