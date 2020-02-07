Global  

Man City v West Ham postponed due to Storm Ciara

Team Talk Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The Premier League match between Man City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday's sporting programme.

Man City v West Ham postponed due to Storm Ciara
Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain

Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain

 The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme. Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures were all postponed as heavy winds hit Britain. Sunday’s two Super League games between...

Narrow miss for man caught in storm

A man narrowly missed a fence collapsing on him in Leeds as Storm Ciara winds battered Britain.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v West Ham

Manchester City prepare to take on West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola's side look to close the wide gap between themselves and leaders Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Man City vs West Ham postponed due to Storm Ciara

Manchester City's Premier League game with West Ham has been postponed because of adverse weather.
BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Man City v West Ham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday. The...
Offside117

Offside⚽117 RT @brfootball: Man City vs. West Ham postponed Utrecht vs. Ajax postponed Monchengladbach vs. Cologne postponed Games dropping today like… 9 seconds ago

cmitchellmusic

Chris Mitchell RT @Burnsy88: Man City vs West Ham game postponed due to #StormCiara meanwhile in Clyde, live footage of Edouard looking an early ball from… 13 seconds ago

RaLondon0

Ragahd🇬🇧💙 RT @premierleague: Today's match between Man City and West Ham has been postponed due to extreme weather More information regarding the r… 21 seconds ago

JonLyme94

Jon RT @paddypower: BREAKING: Man City v West Ham is POSTPONED. Right then. That's it. Racing called off and now a Premier League game. What… 22 seconds ago

GedThompson2

Ged Thompson RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Manchester City's Premier League fixture against West Ham on Sunday has been postponed due to "extreme weather… 40 seconds ago

okoyeotito

okoye RT @iambolar: Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporters and staff, Man City vs. West Ham schedule… 1 minute ago

NofNews_Kenya

NetworkOfNews Kenya Manchester City’s Premier League game against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday has been postponed du… https://t.co/6MPwkjwL0Z 1 minute ago

kwahmi

Jude Nyoagbe RT @SuperSportTV: 🚨 ATTENTION 🚨 Today’s match between Man City and West Ham has been postponed due to extreme weather. 😞 https://t.co/AH3P… 1 minute ago

