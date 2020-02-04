Global  

Millwall 0-2 West Brom: Baggies go four points clear in Championship

Millwall 0-2 West Brom: Baggies go four points clear in Championship

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Dara O’Shea followed up Filip Krovinovic’s opener with his first senior goal as West Brom won 2-0 at Millwall to move four points clear at the top of the Championship table. Slaven Bilic’s men created chances to score further goals in difficult conditions at The Den but battled against an improved second-half performance from Millwall to take […]

The post Millwall 0-2 West Brom: Baggies go four points clear in Championship appeared first on Soccer News.
