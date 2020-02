*Bhubaneshwar:* Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland on Saturday . Duplantis, the US-born 20-year-old who won silver at last year's world championships in Doha, cleared the bar on his second attempt in Torun to break the previous record of 6.16m set by French ...



Recent related news from verified sources Armand Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record to justify the hype (CNN)He has been described as the athlete to take over the mantle of track and field's greatest star from Usain Bolt. And at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow,...

WorldNews 16 hours ago



Duplantis breaks pole vault world record with ease in Glasgow Armand Duplantis, who was vaulting higher than a London double-decker bus as a teenager, broke the record he set a week earlier.

The Age 7 hours ago



