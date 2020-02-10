Global  

England bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood could alternate - Chris Silverwood

BBC Sport Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
England could alternate fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to make sure they get the rest they need, says coach Chris Silverwood.
