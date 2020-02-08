Global  

LeBron James, Kyle Lowry headline 44 candidates for U.S. Olympic team

CBC.ca Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
LeBron James, Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard are among the 44 finalists for the 12 spots on the 2020 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.
 LeBron James Headlines US Olympic Finalists List James was among the 44 players announced as finalists by USA Basketball on Monday. James is a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian. LeBron James, via statement LeBron James, via statement Among the finalists are 15 of the 16 American players...

Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced..

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as captains for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

LeBron James is considering a return to the Olympics. James — a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian — is among 44 players announced by USA...
LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalistsLeBron James is among the 44 finalists for the team that USA Basketball will send to the Tokyo Olympics this summer
