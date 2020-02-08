LeBron James, Kyle Lowry headline 44 candidates for U.S. Olympic team

LeBron James, Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard are among the 44 finalists for the 12 spots on the 2020 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.



LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists LeBron James is among the 44 finalists for the team that USA Basketball will send to the Tokyo Olympics this summer

