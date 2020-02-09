Manchester City Gave Up on Premier League Title Defence Too Soon – Bernardo Silva (Video)
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Here’s Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, giving his views on what went wrong for his team and why they are now 22 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Bernardo Silva on Manchester City's title race 🗣"We gave up too soon" pic.twitter.com/2lWUDBTYJO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 9, 2020
