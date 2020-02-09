Global  

SoccerNews.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Here’s Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, giving his views on what went wrong for his team and why they are now 22 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Bernardo Silva on Manchester City's title race 🗣"We gave up too soon" pic.twitter.com/2lWUDBTYJO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 9, 2020

The post Manchester City Gave Up on Premier League Title Defence Too Soon – Bernardo Silva (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Silva: 'We gave up too soon'

Silva: 'We gave up too soon' 02:02

 Bernardo Silva admits Manchester City have had a difficult season as they continue to play second fiddle to Liverpool in the Premier League.

