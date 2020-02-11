Ferrari F1 2020 launch: 'We have taken design to the extreme,' says team boss

Ferrari unveil a 2020 Formula 1 car which team boss Mattia Binotto says takes design to the "extreme" as they seek to challenge for the title.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'We have been as extreme as we could' - Ferrari launch 2020 car Ferrari unveil a 2020 Formula 1 car which team boss Mattia Binotto says takes design to the "extreme" as they seek to challenge for the title.

BBC News 1 day ago



"Extreme" 2020 Ferrari F1 design aimed at "maximum aero performance" Ferrari says its new SF1000 Formula 1 car is an "extreme" design, hinting at a change of concept with its challenger for the 2020 season

Autosport 1 day ago





Tweets about this