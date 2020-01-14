Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wilder v Fury II: Tyson Fury will be worried by first-fight knockdowns, says Deontay Wilder

Wilder v Fury II: Tyson Fury will be worried by first-fight knockdowns, says Deontay Wilder

BBC Sport Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury is scared and will be having sleepless nights before their world heavyweight title rematch later this month.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder [Video]Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury vows to dip his hands in petrol for five minutes a day to toughen up knuckles ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury says he will dip his hands in petrol for five minutes a day in the lead up to his rematch with Deontay Wilder. The Gypsy King challenges Wilder for...
talkSPORT

Mike Tyson takes centre stage in Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch advert

Mike Tyson takes centre stage in Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch advertDeontay Wilder puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Tyson Fury for a second time out in Las Vegas on February 22
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.