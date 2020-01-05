Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2

Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2

FOX Sports Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Kasperi Kapanen wins it in OT on nice solo effort

Kasperi Kapanen wins it in OT on nice solo effort 01:23

 Kasperi Kapanen bats a puck down in the neutral zone, speeds down on a breakaway and puts the puck home, edging the Maple Leafs past the Coyotes in overtime

Recent related videos from verified sources

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights [Video]Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes, 02/11/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:43Published

Justin Bieber enjoys Maple Leafs' victory over the Islanders [Video]Justin Bieber enjoys Maple Leafs' victory over the Islanders

Justin Bieber watches on as friend Auston Matthews scores and leads the Toronto Maple Leafs to victory over the Islanders

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kapanen scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Coyotes 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Zach Hyman had two goals in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca

Adin Hill's 38 saves not enough as Arizona Coyotes fall to Montreal Maple Leafs in OT

Kasperi Kapanen scored 3:43 into overtime and as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.