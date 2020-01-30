Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Maple Leafs fall short against Stars in Frederik Andersen's return from injury

Maple Leafs fall short against Stars in Frederik Andersen's return from injury

CBC.ca Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Tyler Seguin snapped a 17-game goal drought and Ben Bishop made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: NHL Highlights | Stars @ Maple Leafs 2/13/20

NHL Highlights | Stars @ Maple Leafs 2/13/20 02:39

 Extended highlights of the Dallas Stars at the Toronto Maple Leafs

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Stars 1/29/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Stars 1/29/20

Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Dallas Stars

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matthews, Maple Leafs to host the Stars

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice against the Dallas Stars
FOX Sports

Seguin scores as Stars beat Maple Leafs 3-2

Seguin scores as Stars beat Maple Leafs 3-2Tyler Seguin snapped a 17-game goal drought, Ben Bishop made 27 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.