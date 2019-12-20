Global  

Basketball: Steven Adams hits first NBA three pointer in incredibly casual fashion

New Zealand Herald Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Basketball: Steven Adams hits first NBA three pointer in incredibly casual fashionAfter seven seasons in the NBA, Kiwi centre Steven Adams has hit his first three-pointer - and it could hardly have been more incredible.Adams sunk a shot from over half-court at the halftime buzzer of his Oklahoma City Thunder...
