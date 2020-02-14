Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Arizona Coyotes' swoon continues, lose to Ottawa Senators

Arizona Coyotes' swoon continues, lose to Ottawa Senators

azcentral.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a six-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: NHL Highlights | Coyotes @ Senators 2/13/20

NHL Highlights | Coyotes @ Senators 2/13/20 02:34

 Extended highlights of the Arizona Coyotes at the Ottawa Senators

Recent related news from verified sources

Senators snap 6-game winless skid, beat Coyotes 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a six-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caFOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.