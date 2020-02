Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The department of telecom (DoT) on Friday ordered Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to pay their AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues by 11:59 pm Friday. The order comes just hours after the SC issued notice to the companies and their directors to explain why contempt proceedings shouldn't be initiated against them for not paying AGR of Rs 1.47 lakh crore. 👓 View full article