OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots. John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars, and […]



Recent related news from verified sources Anisimov scores in OT to lift Senators past Stars 4-3 Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars

FOX Sports 1 week ago



Anisimov, Pageau score 2 each as Senators beat Sabres 7-4 OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artem Anisimov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two goals each as the Ottawa Senators beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Tuesday night. Vladislav...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this