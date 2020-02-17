Anisimov scores in OT to lift Senators past Stars 4-3

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots. John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars, and […]
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Artem Anisimov scores on breakaway in overtime

Artem Anisimov scores on breakaway in overtime 01:07

 Artem Anisimov backhands the puck past Anton Khudobin on a breakaway to give the Senators an overtime win

