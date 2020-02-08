Global  

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Team Giannis fall to Team LeBron 157-155 in 2020 ASG

FOX Sports Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Team Giannis fall to Team LeBron 157-155 in 2020 ASGBam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, and Team Giannis fall to Team LeBron 157-155 in 2020 All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago.
News video: Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center

Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center 02:07

 No Bulls are playing this year, but there's no shortage of stars from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Team LeBron And Team Giannis Start Drafting [Video]Team LeBron And Team Giannis Start Drafting

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as captains for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:18Published


Bam Adebayo talks loss to Jazz, meeting up with Rudy Gobert again this weekend at the ASG

Bam Adebayo talks loss to Jazz, meeting up with Rudy Gobert again this weekend at the ASGMiami Heat big man Bam Adebayo talks the loss to the Jazz and meeting up with Rudy Gobert again this weekend at the All-Star Game.
FOX Sports

Team Giannis loses to Team LeBron 157-155

Team Giannis loses to Team LeBron 157-155Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, but it was not enough for Team Giannis to defeat Team LeBron in revamped All-Star Game
FOX Sports


MiamiSportsNet

Miami Sports Network Close, but not hot - New NBA All-Star game format sees Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 157-155. Team Giannis basical… https://t.co/Ooc01q755K 1 minute ago

SunSentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel Heat’s Bam Adebayo scores 8 points, Jimmy Butler finishes with 4 in Team Giannis’ 157-155 loss to Team LeBron in Al… https://t.co/URra96UstN 7 minutes ago

AsvpIsvvc

Isaac #HeatNation Jimmy Butler tallies 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 2/2 shooting and Bam Adebayo goes for 8 points and 2 r… https://t.co/DeHEQSVPl5 31 minutes ago

Sentinel_Sports

Sun Sentinel Sports RT @khobi_p: Heat’s Bam Adebayo scores 8 points, Jimmy Butler finishes with 4 in Team Giannis’ 157-155 loss to Team LeBron in All-Star Game… 41 minutes ago

khobi_p

Khobi Price Heat’s Bam Adebayo scores 8 points, Jimmy Butler finishes with 4 in Team Giannis’ 157-155 loss to Team LeBron in Al… https://t.co/FFBUQP1Vkf 47 minutes ago

FernandezAndreC

Andre Fernandez Team LeBron beats Team Giannis 157-155. Bam Adebayo finishes with 8 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds, 1 assist… https://t.co/SHE0mLBwc8 55 minutes ago

UgenyasDuke

KOBE BEaN RT @Anthony_Chiang: Team Giannis wins second quarter 51-30. It's halftime and Team Giannis also holds a 92-83 overall lead over Team LeBron… 2 hours ago

Anthony_Chiang

Anthony Chiang Team Giannis wins second quarter 51-30. It's halftime and Team Giannis also holds a 92-83 overall lead over Team Le… https://t.co/qxgaki6Jau 3 hours ago

