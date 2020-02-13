Global  

NBA All-Star game: Devin Booker completes whirlwind weekend

azcentral.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Devin Booker scored six points in his first NBA All-Star game as Team LeBron downed Team Giannis, 157-155, at the United Center.
 
News video: Moss Point alum Devin Booker gets first All-Star nod

Moss Point alum Devin Booker gets first All-Star nod

 On Saturday, Moss Point alum Devin Booker will take part in the NBA’s All-Star Weekend for the fifth time to start his career, but this will be his first time on an actual All-Star roster.

Booker replaces Lillard in ASG, 3-point contest

The NBA named the Suns' Devin Booker to replace the injured Damian Lillard in the All-Star Game and 3-point contest.
ESPN Also reported by •azcentral.comSeattle Times

2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis; Devin Booker in for injured Damian Lillard

See who's playing for each side as Team Giannis and Team LeBron face off in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
CBS Sports

HammBone05

Gary Hammond @itsjusLowery5 @NBAonTNT Brandon Ingram Devin Booker Sabonis Donavan Mitchell Rudy Gobert that’s who I’m talking ab… https://t.co/FqpHyUnFPC 11 minutes ago

willsteinmeyer

Will Steinmeyer @KB8x24 @newsunsaccount @IceyBook bro devin booker’s team won the head to head all star game. you seem to contradic… https://t.co/L62yj5cTXH 12 minutes ago

willsteinmeyer

Will Steinmeyer @protectedpick talk about how devin booker can take getting selected into the all star game and how that momentum c… https://t.co/TAYBTxWthF 16 minutes ago

chris_coppola

Chris Coppola NBA All-Star game: Devin Booker completes whirlwind weekend https://t.co/fwOpTN5Nms via @azcentral 19 minutes ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now Devin Booker slams it home in NBA All-Star Game, social media explodes https://t.co/3CSkdBO1mW https://t.co/AKQKQqNjpV 19 minutes ago

DecaturDane

Baldmane RT @protectedpick: Devin Booker out here blocking shots in the All Star Game. https://t.co/xdrPlZQQfH 26 minutes ago

buddyboi94

Brendan King RT @DuaneRankin: Devin Booker completes #NBAAllStar weekend with six points in Sunday's all-star game -- and respect. #Suns https://t.co/… 34 minutes ago

DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin Devin Booker completes #NBAAllStar weekend with six points in Sunday's all-star game -- and respect. #Suns… https://t.co/KbdHr5AzHq 36 minutes ago

