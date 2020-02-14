Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA All-Star Game 2020: Team LeBron Wins, AD Bags $300K for Charity, Kawhi Named 'Kobe Bryant MVP'

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Team LeBron Wins, AD Bags $300K for Charity, Kawhi Named 'Kobe Bryant MVP'

HNGN Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
NBA All-Star Game 2020: Team LeBron Wins, AD Bags $300K for Charity, Kawhi Named 'Kobe Bryant MVP'The 2020 NBA All-Star game became the most intense it has been since long ago, and Team Lebron gets the win again, two years in a row.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game 00:34

 Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game on February 16.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing' [Video]Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing'

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, said he and his fellow NBA All-Stars liked the game’s new format, after Davis sunk the game-winning free-throws for Team LeBron against Team..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:25Published

Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game [Video]Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game

Jennifer Hudson performed and led an eight-second silence to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday (02.16.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 NBA All-Star Game: How to watch, Kobe Bryant tributes, format changes

A guide to what you need to know for the 69th NBA All-Star Game, which features Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis at Chicago's United Center on Sunday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.comMid-DayThe AgeCBS Sports

Jennifer Hudson Gives Touching Kobe Bryant Tribute at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson swept everyone away on Sunday night. During the 2020 NBA All-Star game, the Oscar winner paid a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his...
E! Online Also reported by •Seattle TimesJust JaredHinduSOHH

Tweets about this

metropoli_

Periódico Metrópoli NBA All-Star Game 2020: Los equipos del Team LeBron y Team Giannis https://t.co/eKuvfHgXzA https://t.co/i5m8MHGhjm 33 seconds ago

miracleboy1997

Josh Dobbs 🙏 ✝️💯😊😎 RT @BallTalk24: BEST ALL STAR GAME EVER ⭐️ Team LeBron 157 - 155 Team Giannis Kobe would be proud ✊ #NBAAllStar https://t.co/IBROeIdp4r 1 minute ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Team LeBron beats Team Giannis 157-155 in a thrilling finishNBA's biggest stars hold back in last-shot-wins fourthG… https://t.co/8GlcyNmMa3 4 minutes ago

jose7abraham

jose abraham Stephen Jackson praises NBA All-Star game, talks Kevin Durant, Zion & LeBron | NBA | THE HERD  The Herd with Colin… https://t.co/zXUh1i6klK 5 minutes ago

cok22will

vacuum sealer the talk around that all star game is exactly why the nba has***ratings. Everybody talks about team Giannis col… https://t.co/oT9cX9pZOT 7 minutes ago

jaketriller

jake RT @Lakers: Mamba Mentality was on display, as the world's greatest basketball players dueled in Chicago. https://t.co/cvRAZkorEr 9 minutes ago

_StephenBrown

Stephen C Brown RT @djtspeaks: This is still incredible. Feels like a dream. https://t.co/VdTEJTOvrQ 16 minutes ago

Newschannel6Now

Newschannel 6 Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers became the first recipient of the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award, as he f… https://t.co/UQDpjpVKxV 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.