Free-scoring Dortmund aims to keep things tight against PSG Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund will be looking to keep the score low when it plays high-scoring Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the Champions League. Dortmund has been prolific itself lately, scoring 23 goals in its last five league games. But that has often been accompanied by sloppy defending. The German team has had […] 👓 View full article

