Chris Broussard: ‘Best All-Star Game I’ve seen in years’ — New rules, format a huge success

FOX Sports Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Chris Broussard: ‘Best All-Star Game I’ve seen in years’ — New rules, format a huge successChris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb discuss the success of the new NBA All-Star game rules honoring Kobe Bryant. Hear why they think Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James's teams competed harder than other All-Star teams have in the past.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute

Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute 00:41

 Michael B. Jordan has eulogised his friend Kobe Bryant for a new ESPN NBA All-Star Weekend tribute.

