Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says tie 'one of the most difficult'

BBC Sport Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Liverpool's Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid "is one of the most difficult fixtures in the life of a football player", says Jurgen Klopp.
 Jurgen Klopp voiced his annoyance after Liverpool suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez struck after just four minutes at the raucous Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and after that Atletico retreated into an effective...

