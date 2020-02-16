Global  

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed as a future Ballon d’Or winner after huge praise from Brazilian legend Cafu

talkSPORT Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ray Parlour believes Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold can be a future Ballon d’Or winner, after the youngster received huge praise from legendary full-back Cafu. The Brazilian icon and two-time World Cup winner paid the 21-year-old the ultimate compliment in a recent interview. Cafu branded Alexander-Arnold ’one of the best players in the world’ and said […]
News video: Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms 01:26

 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone have praise for one another as they prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg.

