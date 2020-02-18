Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

According to a recent report from Kicker, Bayern Munich are not happy with Leroy Sane’s decision to change his agent. The move hasn’t gone down well with the club who were said to be making good progress regarding a potential summer move for the Manchester City star. This has been one of the biggest ‘what […]



The post Bayern Munich not happy with Sane? appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

