Manchester City: Chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations 'simply not true'

BBC Sport Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says club licensing and FFP allegations are "simply not true".
News video: City chief: The allegations are false

City chief: The allegations are false 06:51

 Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano insists 'allegations are simply not true' after UEFA found them in 'serious' breach of the Financial Fair Play rules.

Soriano: UEFA allegations against Man City simply not true [Video]Soriano: UEFA allegations against Man City simply not true

UEFA’s allegations of Financial Fair Play regulation breaches against Manchester City are “simply not true”, says chief executive Ferran Soriano. City were last Friday given a two-season ban from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Manchester City CEO says allegations untrue and 'about politics' [Video]Manchester City CEO says allegations untrue and "about politics"

Mancester City CEO says allegations against the club are "simply not true"

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published


UEFA allegations against Man City ‘simply not true’, says chief exec Soriano

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has denied claims that the Premier League champions broke the rules over Financial Fair Play regulations.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewstalkSPORT

Man City CEO targets verdict this season in UEFA ban case

Man City CEO targets verdict this season in UEFA ban caseManchester City's chief executive hopes for a verdict this season in the club's appeal against a two-year European ban
FOX Sports Also reported by •FT.comBBC NewsTeam TalkFootball.londonBBC Local News

Tweets about this

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP breaches 'simply not true' https://t.co/FgfkI3Nnuc 7 seconds ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport RT @MailSport: BREAKING: Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says UEFA's two-year #UCL ban is 'more about politics than justice'… 28 seconds ago

TheBiafraStar

The Biafra Star New post (Manchester City: Chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations 'simply not true') has been publishe… https://t.co/tKUpVHkL4j 2 minutes ago

stellatatata

 RT @sistoney67: BBC Sport - Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP allegations 'simply not true' https://t.co/kqdrQ0gVKu 3 minutes ago

SiwachiTerrence

Terry Diesel 10 RT @SkySportsPL: "This was an interview done by Manchester City's in-house media team, the chief executive was not being cross-examined by… 6 minutes ago

LarryVNN

Laurance Allen Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says FFP breaches 'simply not true' https://t.co/dFYJTocOsV 10 minutes ago

tonyjavier09

tony RT @SkySportsNews: 🔵 'False' allegations 🔵 Guardiola's response 🔵 Expected resolution date Read the full transcript with Manchester Cit… 13 minutes ago

icia_jacob

jacob Icia Allegations that Manchester City committed "serious breaches" of Uefa's club licensing and financial fair play regu… https://t.co/2C27RG2k3Q 15 minutes ago

