Pennsylvania Little League district to drop 'Astros'

ESPN Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The head of a Little League district in Pennsylvania that consists of 23 leagues says he is recommending that no teams use the name Astros in 2020.
News video: Astros Name Barred By Pennsylvania Little Leagues Near Williamsport

Astros Name Barred By Pennsylvania Little Leagues Near Williamsport 00:43

 Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in Luzerne County, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players about the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scam. Curtis Silva reports.

Astros name barred by Little Leagues near Williamsport

Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players about the Houston Astros and their...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPN

Little Leagues from California to Pennsylvania ban 'Astros' nickname after cheating scandal

The Astros won't have their 2017 World Series title taken away. Their name, on the other hand, won't be sticking around in some Little Leagues.
USATODAY.com

