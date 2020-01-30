Global  

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi charged in connection with BRIBING ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke

talkSPORT Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has been charged in connection with bribing former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke. The Swiss Attorney General has filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement. Al-Khelaifi, as well as being one of the most powerful men in football, is the owner of beIN- the […]
News video: PSG president charged in corruption probe

PSG president charged in corruption probe 01:57

 Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Swiss Attorney General in connection with a three-year corruption investigation allegedly involving ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

Sport24.co.za | Swiss prosecutor indicts PSG boss, ex-FIFA number two for bribery

Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi and FIFA's disgraced former secretary general, Jerome Valcke, have been indicted in Switzerland.
News24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.com

Former FIFA secretary general Valcke and BeIN sports chairman indicted

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and the chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, have been charged in Switzerland in...
Reuters

