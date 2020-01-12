Global  

Women's WT20: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur calls for collective effort

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020
The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said her side will target consistent collective efforts instead of relying on just a couple of players to deliver the goods when it takes on Australia in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

India have failed to reach the final in any of the six previous...
