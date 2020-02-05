76ers' Embiid says he's 'best player in the world'

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Joel Embiid Says He Is the 'Best Player in the World' After Dominant Performance 01:12 Joel Embiid Says He Is the 'Best Player in the World' After Dominant Performance The 76ers star had 39 points and 16 rebounds on Thursday night in Philadelphia's 112-104 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Joel Embiid, via statement Joel Embiid, via statement Embiid's All-Star teammate, Ben...