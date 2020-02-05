76ers' Embiid says he's 'best player in the world'
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Joel Embiid said he needed to be aggressive inside Thursday night against the Nets and after a 39-point, 17-rebound performance in an overtime win, the 76ers center said he's "the best player in the world."
