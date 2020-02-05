Global  

76ers' Embiid says he's 'best player in the world'

ESPN Friday, 21 February 2020
Joel Embiid said he needed to be aggressive inside Thursday night against the Nets and after a 39-point, 17-rebound performance in an overtime win, the 76ers center said he's "the best player in the world."
 Joel Embiid Says He Is the 'Best Player in the World' After Dominant Performance The 76ers star had 39 points and 16 rebounds on Thursday night in Philadelphia's 112-104 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Joel Embiid, via statement Joel Embiid, via statement Embiid's All-Star teammate, Ben...

