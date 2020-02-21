Global  

Frank Lampard ‘facing the sack’ if Chelsea’s struggles continue against Tottenham, says former Arsenal winger Perry Groves

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard could face the sack as Blues manager within the next few WEEKS if he can’t recover the team’s disastrous dip in form, claims former Arsenal winger Perry Groves. The talkSPORT pundit has accused the rookie boss of being ‘tactically naïve’ during his first season as a Premier League coach. Chelsea host […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard: I still respect Jose

Lampard: I still respect Jose 00:49

 Frank Lampard says he still has the utmost respect for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho but still wants his Chelsea side to beat them on Saturday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard: Everyone could see VAR mistake [Video]Lampard: Everyone could see VAR mistake

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the VAR mistake that saw Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso escape punishment for his challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta is simply “not good enough”.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published

Lampard: Chelsea unlucky with injuries [Video]Lampard: Chelsea unlucky with injuries

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea have been unlucky with injuries this season but still believes the side are on the right track.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Glenn Hoddle questions Frank Lampard about handling of Chelsea FC forward

Glenn Hoddle has questioned why Olivier Giroud hasn’t featured more regularly for Chelsea FC this season after his performance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over...
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORTShootTeam TalkDaily StarFootball.london

Three wins from three – Lampard gets better of former boss Mourinho once again

It was the pupil against the teacher as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea took on Jose Mourinho and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Star

