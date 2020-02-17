Global  

Everything you need to know about Wilder vs. Fury II

FOX Sports Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Everything you need to know about Wilder vs. Fury IIWilder vs. Fury II promises to be one of the greatest fights in recent memory. Here's everything you need to know before they enter the ring on Saturday.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch

Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch 01:36

 Fighters clash at pre-fight news conference, trading shoves and trash talk.

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch [Video]Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:43Published

WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1).

WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1).

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lennox Lewis EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tyson Fury concussed Deontay Wilder in the first fight, he has the power to knock him out’

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis has rubbished claims Tyson Fury isn’t powerful enough to stop Deontay Wilder. Fury and Wilder meet...
talkSPORT

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Johnny Nelson explains why Fury should make Wilder ‘angry’ in order to win rematch

Former world champion Johnny Nelson has told talkSPORT that Tyson Fury should make Deontay Wilder ‘angry’ before their rematch on Saturday. The pair will...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Independent

