Ross Chastain wasn't victorious on Friday, but he did have the honor of racing for Ryan Newman

FOX Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Ross Chastain wasn't victorious on Friday, but he did have the honor of racing for Ryan NewmanRoss Chastain substituted for Ryan Newman in the Roush Fenway No. 6 car on Friday night and he is back in the driver's seat of his racing career.
News video: Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck

Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck 01:06

 Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck The NASCAR driver is speaking with family and doctors one day after his fiery crash. Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several times on the final lap of Monday's Daytona 500. About two hours later, NASCAR announced that Newman's...

