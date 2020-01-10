Global  

Europa League: Martial helps Man Utd draw in Bruges

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing Anthony Martial to deliver his most prolific season as the French striker takes on the role of the club's primary goalscorer following a potentially season-ending injury to Marcus Rashford. Martial scored the equaliser as United earned a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Andreas Pereira say Club Brugge are a threat 00:42

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Andreas Pereira discuss the challenges of their Europa League round of 32 first leg tie at Club Brugge.

