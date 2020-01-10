Europa League: Martial helps Man Utd draw in Bruges

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing Anthony Martial to deliver his most prolific season as the French striker takes on the role of the club's primary goalscorer following a potentially season-ending injury to Marcus Rashford. Martial scored the equaliser as United earned a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the... 👓 View full article

