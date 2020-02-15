Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man City

Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man City

The Sport Review Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to beat Leicester City in a high-scoring game at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. The defending Premier League champions will look to cement their position in second place in the table with a victory over third-placed Leicester. Manchester City are four points ahead of Leicester in the […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City 01:09

 At the stats ahead of Leicester's Premier League clash with Man City.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Terrible Accident' Leaves One Dead, One Injured at Oklahoma City Construction Site [Video]'Terrible Accident' Leaves One Dead, One Injured at Oklahoma City Construction Site

Officials say one person is dead following an industrial accident in Oklahoma City.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:10Published

'I just couldn't get past that number': The data that led Mayor Hancock to veto pit bull ban [Video]'I just couldn't get past that number': The data that led Mayor Hancock to veto pit bull ban

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock sits down with Denver7 to discuss using his first veto in three terms on the city's pit bull ban, and other big topics in the Mile High City.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is confident Liverpool FC will secure their 25th win of the Premier League campaign at Norwich City on Saturday evening. The Reds are 22 points...
The Sport Review

BBC Sport pundit predicts Leicester v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 win over Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.