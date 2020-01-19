Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live: Kick off time, latest injury news, predicted line ups

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United live: Kick off time, latest injury news, predicted line ups

Football.london Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, with Roy Hodgson's Eagles looking to climb above the Magpies with a first victory in 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Hodgson: It could have been less stressful!

Hodgson: It could have been less stressful! 04:04

 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says the afternoon could have been more comfortable had his side taken more of their chances in the 1-0 win against Newcastle.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruce: It may be time for change [Video]Bruce: It may be time for change

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce admits he may need to change his approach after seeing his side fall to a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:06Published

Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win [Video]Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win

Pep Guardiola tried to shrug off Manchester City's frustrating draw with Crystal Palace after claiming the champions "did everything" they could to win. City looked to have snatched victory in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Follow it LIVE with TEAMtalk

Keep up with the action as Crystal Palace host Newcastle with both sides look to bring an end to their poor Premier League form. The post Crystal Palace v...
Team Talk

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live stream: Team news, prediction and odds

Crystal Palace could find themselves leapfrogging Newcastle United and Southampton to 12th if results go their way
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seancardo1

Sean Cardovillis #PL FT: Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle Sheffield United 1-1 Brighton Southampton 2-0 Aston… https://t.co/K1dKPWOpuR 1 minute ago

_TOTAL_FOOT

TOTAL FOOT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 PREMIER LEAGUE - J27 : Les résultats du multiplex de 16h • Burnley 3:0 Bournemouth • Crystal Palace 1:0 Ne… https://t.co/WoPMV1haJV 4 minutes ago

rpiper14

Ross RT @BassTunedToRed: 16 teams down, three to go. Norwich City, Watford, West Ham, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Pal… 4 minutes ago

NUFCTheMag

The Mag Steve Bruce reaches new levels of embarrassing with comments after defeat at Crystal Palace #nufc… https://t.co/oMccSUwOle 9 minutes ago

bbcfootballprem

BBC Football: Premier League Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson knows his side will be in a "dogfight" to avoid relegation despite beating Newca… https://t.co/yYBzJ6AoqK 15 minutes ago

bbcfootballprem

BBC Football: Premier League Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce admits his side may need a change in tactics following their 1-0 defeat agains… https://t.co/RYI2YKJ9AK 15 minutes ago

ItaliaNewcastle

Newcastle Club Italia One of the worst games of the season #NUFC #CRYNEW #NewcastleUnited #PremierLeague https://t.co/xiqOBhGeZL 18 minutes ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle United: Awful display could lead to big changes - five things https://t.co/7TUgvPJ7x2 https://t.co/YByXq32wGf 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.