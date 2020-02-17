Global  

Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3WWE SmackDown on FOX set up many meaningful moments for Super ShowDown. Naomi defeated Carmella to earn a shot for the SmackDown Women's Championship as well as Goldberg spearing The Fiend.
Top WWE RAW and SmackDown moments of the week: 2/10-2/14

Top WWE RAW and SmackDown moments of the week: 2/10-2/14Check out the top moments from this week's WWE Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Goldberg spears The Fiend, Bella Twins announced for Hall of Fame class

The legend put a crack in the near-invincible aura of the WWE universal champion
CBS Sports

