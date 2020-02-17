Birmingham City 3 Sheffield Wednesday 3 LIVE: All the reaction as Scott Hogan saves day for Blues

Global  

Birmingham City 3 Sheffield Wednesday 3 LIVE: All the reaction as Scott Hogan saves day for BluesBirmingham City put their 10-game unbeaten run on the line against Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew's - and it took a late Scott Hogan goal to keep it intact.
Recent related news from verified sources

Birmingham City linked with summer swoop as Pep Clotet offers Scott Hogan update

The latest Birmingham City news from BirminghamLive as Blues are linked with Crewe star and the latest on Hogan's fitness
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield ObserverTamworth Herald

'In my opinion' - What Pep Clotet is planning for Garry Monk's return to Birmingham City

'In my opinion' - What Pep Clotet is planning for Garry Monk's return to Birmingham CityGarry Monk, who led Blues to a comfortable campaign in difficult circumstances last season, brings his under-fire Sheffield Wednesday team to the Second City on...
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Lichfield Mercury

