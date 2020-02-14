Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > World Club Challenge: St Helens 12-20 Sydney Roosters - NRL side win record fifth title

World Club Challenge: St Helens 12-20 Sydney Roosters - NRL side win record fifth title

BBC Sport Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters claim a record fifth World Club Challenge title by beating St Helens.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Spicy Food Challenge: World's Hottest Curry | SICKEST EATS

Spicy Food Challenge: World's Hottest Curry | SICKEST EATS 17:24

 A BRAVE food vlogger has taken on the ultimate spicy challenge – by tackling five of London’s hottest dishes in a single day. YouTube presenter and food fanatic Lew ‘Big Lew’ Richards took on dishes originating from China, the US, Vietnam and India, rounding up his chili-filled day by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

WEC - James Calado from Ferrari targets encore at COTA [Video]WEC - James Calado from Ferrari targets encore at COTA

The last snapshot we have from COTA is one of James Calado on the top step of the podium with Alessandro Pier Guidi. It was 2017 and the pair – who took the world title that season – had secured a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:42Published

Omnicom’s Steuer: A More Efficient Ecosystem Needs Collaboration [Video]Omnicom’s Steuer: A More Efficient Ecosystem Needs Collaboration

SAN JUAN, PR– Addressability is evolving. In an interview with Beet.TV at the Beet Retreat in San Juan, Jonathan Steuer, chief research officer at Omnicom Media Group discussed the present and future..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live St Helens v Sydney Roosters: Build-up to the World Club Challenge

We're reporting live from the Totally Wicked Stadium
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Daily StarBBC NewsThe AgeBBC Sport

Remarkable Roby returns from groin injury in boost for St Helens

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf has confirmed England legend James Roby, the Super League's answer to Cameron Smith, will return for the World Club Challenge.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkySportsRL

Sky Sports Rugby League ✍️📽️ Report and highlights: Brave Saints fall short against Roosters St Helens were left to rue missed opportuniti… https://t.co/m4SqrC27Bd 2 minutes ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 St Helens 12-20 Sydney: 5 talking points as Roosters win fourth World Club Challenge - Rugby Leagues News… https://t.co/e4fgq36tdI 4 minutes ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT Back-to-back! Roosters make history in World Club Challenge win over St Helens https://t.co/WJval02Xq7 7 minutes ago

Bhadpitt

Bhad Pitt SYDNEY ROOSTERS WIN 20-12 AT ST HELENS TO BECOME FIRST CLUB TO WIN BACK-TO-BACK WORLD CLUB CHALLENGE TITLES 12 minutes ago

SANTBAYE

Ndoye Mame Birame RT @guardian: Sydney Roosters are World Club champions after Manu mauls St Helens https://t.co/WdTMF0cfFi 12 minutes ago

MfsDeez

Deez 2 MFs St Helens 12-20 Sydney: 5 talking points as Roosters win fourth World Club Challenge https://t.co/FIv3IAQPAJ https://t.co/99FZjR76hU 20 minutes ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar Sydney Roosters are World Club champions after Manu mluas tS Helens https://t.co/CR3UAOGxNZ 22 minutes ago

guardian

The Guardian Sydney Roosters are World Club champions after Manu mauls St Helens https://t.co/WdTMF0cfFi 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.