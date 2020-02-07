Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > La Liga: Lionel Messi scores four in Barca's win

La Liga: Lionel Messi scores four in Barca's win

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Lionel Messi scored four goals and Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga as Real Madrid suffered a surprise defeat by Levante on Saturday, a week before the Clasico. Madrid's nightmare afternoon was made worse by another injury to Eden Hazard, who was forced off in the second half of their 1-0 defeat in Valencia and is now...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Five Records That Lionel Messi Still Holds [Video]Five Records That Lionel Messi Still Holds

1. Messi is Argentina’s top scorer and top assister too. 2. No one in La Liga has ever scored more free-kicks than Messi. 3. He has scored La Liga’s most hat-tricks. 4. Messi was featured on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City [Video]Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City. The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Marvellous Lionel Messi hits four as Barcelona hammer Eibar 5-0 in La Liga

The win took Barca back to the top of La Liga on 55 points, two ahead of Real Madrid.
Zee News

Barcelona 5-0 Eibar: Lionel Messi scores four in thumping win

Lionel Messi scores four goals as reigning champions Barcelona beat Eibar to record a fourth consecutive win in La Liga and put the pressure on title rivals Real...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.