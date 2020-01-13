Global  

Harden, Westbrook combine for 72, Rockets beat Jazz 120-110

FOX Sports Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Harden, Westbrook combine for 72, Rockets beat Jazz 120-110James Harden scored 38 points and Russell Westbrook had 34 to boost the Houston Rockets to a 120-110 victory over the Utah Jazz
