Frank Lampard opens up about Mason Mount form at Chelsea FC

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Frank Lampard has admitted that he has been expecting more from Mason Mount in recent weeks in terms of his performances for Chelsea FC. The young midfielder found himself as a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the first part of the season and the England international was in impressive form. […]



The post Frank Lampard opens up about Mason Mount form at Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

23 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are seen as underdogs against Bayern Munich 00:54 Frank Lampard has told Chelsea to turn the current European order on its head against Bayern Munich. Lampard has accepted many will brand Chelsea underdogs when hosting the buoyant Bundesliga leaders in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday night. The Blues boss expects a stern challenge...