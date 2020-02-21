Global  

Frank Lampard opens up about Mason Mount form at Chelsea FC

Sunday, 23 February 2020
Frank Lampard has admitted that he has been expecting more from Mason Mount in recent weeks in terms of his performances for Chelsea FC. The young midfielder found himself as a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge in the first part of the season and the England international was in impressive form. […]

 Frank Lampard has told Chelsea to turn the current European order on its head against Bayern Munich. Lampard has accepted many will brand Chelsea underdogs when hosting the buoyant Bundesliga leaders in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday night. The Blues boss expects a stern challenge...

