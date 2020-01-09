Global  

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland on target for Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen

BBC Sport Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Erling Haaland takes his Bundesliga goal tally to nine in six games after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen.
