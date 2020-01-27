Ian Wright has described Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea FC’s player of the season following Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. The Blues claimed an impressive victory in front of their home fans as they bounced back to winning ways and demonstrated their top-four credentials. Goals from Olivier Giroud […] The post Ian Wright picks out Chelsea FC’s player of the season after win over Spurs appeared first on The Sport Review.



Recent related videos from verified sources The £100m Player Who Could Make Chelsea TITLE CONTENDERS Is… | #SundayVibes Chelsea have had a good season so far but are they still a big-money signing away from competing with the best teams in the league like Liverpool & City? Credit: TheFootballDaily Duration: 31:24Published on January 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources BBC pundit names Chelsea's Player of the Season after 2-1 win over Tottenham Chelsea overcame Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon and one Blues player in particular has been singled out for praise on Match of the...

Football.london 6 days ago



Ian Wright rates Arsenal’s chances of finishing in top four Ian Wright has ruled out Arsenal finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season. The Gunners secured a morale-boosting 4-0 win over Newcastle United at...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this