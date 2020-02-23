Global  

Toronto Zamboni Driver David Ayres Makes His NHL Debut As Goalie

NPR Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
David Ayres, 42, is a NHL emergency goalie. Over the weekend, two goalies got injured in a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs — and Ayres stepped in. He helped Carolina win.
Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

Zamboni Driver Helps Carolina Hurricanes Beat Toronto Maple Leafs

 After the Carolina Hurricanes lost both their goalies to injuries during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, zamboni driver David Ayres suited up and took the ice as their emergency backup goalie.

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies --..

'It was wild': Zamboni driver David Ayres on his incredible night as emergency NHL goalie

Zamboni driver David Ayres said 'it was wild' to be called in as the backup goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes and help the team to victory over the Toronto...
Zamboni Driver David Ayres Plays Goalie For The Carolina Hurricanes, Beats The Toronto Maple Leafs

It was a cool moment
StaciCutshall

Staci Cutshall RT @SI_NHL: Both of the goalies for the Canes went down with injuries. So in comes David Ayres, a zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies… 3 minutes ago

ChattyGirlMedia

Ashley Sexsmith RT @ETCanada: “I didn’t expect the whole Carolina team waiting for me to get on the ice. I also didn’t expect the fans in Toronto to be che… 4 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada “I didn’t expect the whole Carolina team waiting for me to get on the ice. I also didn’t expect the fans in Toronto… https://t.co/BrnfMGOQRf 8 minutes ago

ModBond1

Jeanne de’Classify Toronto Zamboni driver steps in as goalie for the Hurricanes for a win! Emergency backup David Ayres makes eight sa… https://t.co/vKtX7pzCyA 12 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @hockeynight: The emergency backup goalie is in! David Ayres, a Toronto Marlies Zamboni driver, makes his @NHL debut 👏👏 https://t.co/Mq… 18 minutes ago

FunDog_Toronto

FunDog_Toronto RT @hockeynight: David Ayres went from 42-year-old Zamboni driver to emergency backup goalie to NHL game winner What a story, what a celeb… 21 minutes ago

ltreac

Laura Treacy RT @nbcwashington: A 42-year-old Zamboni driver in Toronto was called up Saturday to play emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes — an… 34 minutes ago

FinalFourWar

NRT Toronto Zamboni Driver David Ayres Makes His NHL Debut As Goalie https://t.co/DmqDjOxwvx 38 minutes ago

