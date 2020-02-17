Global  

South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents. The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks clinched their fifth Southeastern Conference title […]
